Blair William & Co. IL Invests $509,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 89.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75.

