Blair William & Co. IL Has $450,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,545,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 123,982 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.