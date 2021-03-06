Blair William & Co. IL Has $436,000 Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $64,174.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,981.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ATEC opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

