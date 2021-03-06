Blair William & Co. IL Has $370,000 Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Stone Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 179.6% during the third quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 6,777,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,495,000 after buying an additional 4,354,073 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 64.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 486,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,431,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth $7,596,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth $7,594,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

AXS stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.