Blair William & Co. IL Buys 609 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,168.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

LNC stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

