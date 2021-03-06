BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the January 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000.

Shares of BSD stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.35. 14,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,080. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

