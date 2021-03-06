BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 330.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust in the third quarter worth about $226,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust alerts:

BAF stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.