BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,008,108 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $173,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $70.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.34.

