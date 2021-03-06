BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,763 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Masonite International worth $179,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Masonite International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DOOR opened at $110.25 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

