BlackRock Inc. Has $190.76 Million Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,764 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Granite Construction worth $190,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1,090.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,163 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 138,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $37.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

