BlackRock Inc. Has $187.64 Million Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.59% of AZZ worth $187,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AZZ by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $102,825.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,848.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.33 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

