BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,888,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 622,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.03% of Trinity Industries worth $181,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after buying an additional 163,145 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 47.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after buying an additional 506,958 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,262,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,610,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after buying an additional 148,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

TRN opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

