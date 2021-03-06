BlackRock Inc. Acquires 196,134 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,134 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Safehold worth $186,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFE. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Safehold by 399.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Safehold by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Safehold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $69.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.25. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

