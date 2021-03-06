BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 26.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,625,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after buying an additional 338,414 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 574.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 85,987 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 69.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 47.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 145,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

