BlackCoin (BLK) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.53 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. BlackCoin has a market cap of $4.94 million and $1.53 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0817 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013412 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,524,391 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

