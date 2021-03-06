Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group to C$4.10 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$3.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$202.13 million and a PE ratio of -57.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.19. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

