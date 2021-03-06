BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Peter A. Bassi Sells 11,951 Shares

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $668,419.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJRI. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,967 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

