Bitcoin Interest Price Hits $0.0029 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $53,713.80 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.00250103 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00090658 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.