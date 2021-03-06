Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

BIREF traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,480. The stock has a market cap of $632.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

