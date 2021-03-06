BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.79. BioSig Technologies shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 579 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14.

In related news, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 42,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $218,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 62,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $311,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BioSig Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BioSig Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

