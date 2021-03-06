BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Down 8%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 8,167,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 7,165,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $711,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

