Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) CFO Acquires $88,500.00 in Stock

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) CFO Beth Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00.

Bioanalytical Systems stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $192.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bioanalytical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bioanalytical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Bioanalytical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

