B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.