Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

