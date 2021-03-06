Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after buying an additional 444,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after buying an additional 311,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In related news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

