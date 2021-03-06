Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $1,664,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

