Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Post by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Post by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Shares of POST opened at $103.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.76. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,449.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

