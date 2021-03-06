Bessemer Group Inc. Has $126,000 Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR opened at $89.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

