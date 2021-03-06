Bernard J. Clark Sells 9,883 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.02 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

