Berenberg Bank Upgrades Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $235.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $209.00.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.19.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $175.37 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.17 and its 200-day moving average is $169.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,540 shares of company stock valued at $59,784,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

