Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $874.00 on Tuesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $437.25 and a 52-week high of $1,002.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $914.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $822.45.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

