Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of HWDJF opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

