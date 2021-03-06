Berenberg Bank Boosts Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target to $2.95

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from $2.75 to $2.95 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KOS. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Shares of KOS opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 420,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

