Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €111.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KBX. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.83 ($123.33).

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €103.18 ($121.39) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €109.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.44.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

