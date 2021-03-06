Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.19% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

BHE stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,488.76 and a beta of 1.12. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

BHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,680 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,355.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,166.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,016,154.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,280 shares of company stock valued at $150,325. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.