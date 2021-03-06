BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 28th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLU shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

BLU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,808. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $300.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.42. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 438,077 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

