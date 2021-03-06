BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Tops $0.0004

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $981,108.13 and approximately $96.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00037326 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

