Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Cap Tops $963.76 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $963.76 million and $316.56 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.34 or 0.00750737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00031112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00042678 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,489,288,106 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

