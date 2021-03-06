Barrington Research Increases Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target to $67.00

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.83.

CMCO opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

