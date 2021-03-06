Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.
BBSI stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $547.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.
In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.