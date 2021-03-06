Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

BBSI stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $547.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

