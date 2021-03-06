Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 523,353 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 498.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $58.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $59.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

