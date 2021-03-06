Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

VGT stock opened at $348.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.55. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

