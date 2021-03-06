Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases 270 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,696,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after buying an additional 522,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 418,427 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after buying an additional 264,095 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

