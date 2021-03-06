Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,589,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 456,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 250,569 shares during the period.

IEMG opened at $64.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.39. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

