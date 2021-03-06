Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.54.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $156.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.40. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.