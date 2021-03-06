Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,010 ($39.33).

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 3,884 ($50.74) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,846.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,254.88. The company has a market cap of £17.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.23. Ashtead Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,106 ($53.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

