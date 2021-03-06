Barclays Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $200.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $123.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average of $135.92. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -82.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $29,450,430.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,618,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,765,618.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,790,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,181,484 shares of company stock valued at $169,074,364. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Elastic by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 553,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,023,000 after buying an additional 38,511 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 7,495.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after purchasing an additional 93,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,971,000 after purchasing an additional 82,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

