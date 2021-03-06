Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BZUN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. 1,324,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,286. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. Baozun has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $57.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

