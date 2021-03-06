Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,260 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itron were worth $83,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $110.92 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.