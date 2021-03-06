Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,774 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of Avalara worth $80,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.43. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -228.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $432,743.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,361 shares of company stock valued at $19,324,406. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

